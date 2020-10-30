iOS 14 beta users plagued by 'please update' popup

Numerous iOS 14 beta users are getting popups telling them to update their software, even though there's no newer version of the beta currently available.

As noted by users on Twitter:

I get this alert every time I unlock my phone. I’m on the latest dev beta, there is not a newer beta, please tell me I’m not the only one 😬 pic.twitter.com/h2zdTLNGHd — Matt Birchler (@mattbirchler) October 30, 2020

The problem has previously been present in iOS 14, however for some reason it seems that alerts have increased greatly in frequency overnight. As noted on Reddit, user KasteferTM says that the alert now pops up every time they open their device.

The problem has occurred once before, there's even a song about it happening in iOS 12: