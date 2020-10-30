Celebrate Alexa's Birthday! Save up to 50% on all Fire TV Sticks, Echo & more

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Beta

iOS 14 beta users plagued by 'please update' popup

'A new iOS update is now available. Please update from the iOS 14 beta.'
Stephen Warwick

Matt BirchlerSource: Matt Birchler

What you need to know

  • iOS 14 beta users are getting repeated popups telling them to update their software.
  • Problem is, there's no newer beta to upgrade to.
  • It doesn't look like there's a clear fix to the issue.

Numerous iOS 14 beta users are getting popups telling them to update their software, even though there's no newer version of the beta currently available.

As noted by users on Twitter:

The problem has previously been present in iOS 14, however for some reason it seems that alerts have increased greatly in frequency overnight. As noted on Reddit, user KasteferTM says that the alert now pops up every time they open their device.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

The problem has occurred once before, there's even a song about it happening in iOS 12:

One known previous fix to the issue involves changing your iOS time settings, but this is a pretty bad idea. Previously the issue has had to be patched by Apple by way of an update, and it's likely this will be the safest way to fix the issue.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.