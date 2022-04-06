With iOS 14, Apple gave users the ability to have widgets anywhere on the Home screen, not just in a separate view. Along with creating custom app icons without having to jailbreak, this was a significant step forward in iOS customization. Many developers have now updated their apps to allow for some amazing new Home screen widgets to further personalize your iPhone and iPad, so you'd best take advantage of that. But what if you're experiencing some issues with getting those widgets to show up? There are a few different reasons why you may not be seeing them, but we're here to help! Here's how to fix Home screen widgets on your best iPhone with iOS 15.

The first step to troubleshooting the problem of not seeing your favorite app's updated widget style available is to make sure you're on the latest version of the app. After all, these new widgets were made for iOS 14 and later, so you'll need to ensure that you've downloaded the most recent version. If you're wondering how to manually update your apps on iPhone and iPad, it's a pretty easy process. And once you do that, you should enable automatic updates, so you never have to update apps again manually. Open the updated or new app at least once