If everything follows the usual cadence we can expect Apple to announce iOS 14 during WWDC in June. It will then be made available to the public in September, following months of beta testing. We don't know much about what the update will bring, but according to a new report we can expect it to support all the same devices as iOS 13.

The report comes via iPhonesoft and 9to5Mac and means we can expect the following iPhones to all be supported by iOS 14; iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Support for the 2020 iPhones would also be added, obviously. The inclusion of the iPhone SE is interesting given its age, bit support from iOS 14 is great news for those who want to keep the faith with their smaller-screened phone.

As for iPadOS, the report has Apple ditching support for iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2, killing the Apple A8 and A8X chips off. As a result, we can expect the following to be supported; iPad Pro (all models), iPad (5th through 7th generation) iPad mini (5th generation), and iPad Air (3rd generation).

We expect to learn more about iOS 14 as we get closer to WWDC, but for now, I'm putting this one into the "skeptical" bucket for no other reason than the iPhone SE being older than Tim Cook at this point.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.