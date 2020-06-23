Earlier this year it was noted that some apps were reading users' clipboards for seemingly no reason other than to keep tabs on them. When iOS 14 ships later this month users will be told exactly when that happens, naming and shaming the app in the process.

Those testing the first iOS 14 developer beta have noticed that many, many apps cause the alert to trigger and while it makes sense for many of them, it doesn't for others.

This is what the alert looks like in its current form.

Looks like @apple fixed the clipboard privacy issue we highlighted earlier this year. Apple said it wasn’t an issue, but surprisingly they fixed it in #iOS14 the exact way we recommended in our article.

A notification is shown every time an app or widget reads the clipboard

👇 pic.twitter.com/o6vZzQqO8a — Mysk (@mysk_co) June 22, 2020

While there are apps that check the contents of a device's clipboard for legitimate reasons, I can't imagine that Call of Duty Mobile is one of them.

I just caught Call of Duty Mobile spying on my clipboard lol pic.twitter.com/dp15Eo81SY — Jacob White (@JacobEthanWhite) June 22, 2020

It'll be interesting to see whether Apple dials these alerts back a little or if apps stop reading the clipboard when they don't have a proper reason to do it.