Apple will retire the iTunes Movie Store app with iOS 17.2

Apple introduced iOS 17 earlier this year, and we're currently moving through betas of iOS 17.2. A new change in the latest iOS 17.2 beta shows that Apple is planning on retiring the dedicated iTunes Movie Store, with the functionality getting merged into the Apple TV app.

9to5Mac found code in the iOS 17.2 beta 2 that points to Apple merging the iTunes Movie Store with the Apple TV app. iOS 17.2 will likely execute this transition upon the release of the stable build, which is expected in the coming weeks.

iTunes Movie Store has been redundant for a while

Apple already lets you buy Movies and TV shows in the Apple TV app. As such, there is no need for the ITunes Movie Store to exist right now. The main iTunes store is still going to stay, however, confirmed the report.

The report also mentions that users will see a message that reads, “iTunes Movies moved to the Apple TV app.” The iOS 17.2 beta 2 is still letting users access the Movie Store through the dedicated app. The change will be rolled out remotely when the stable version releases, taking away the Movies and TV Shows tabs from the iTunes Store.

On Apple TV devices, the change will also affect the dedicated iTunes Movies and TV Shows apps. The report notes, "On Apple TV, which has separate apps for each segment of the iTunes Store, the iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps are also expected to disappear. Users will still be able to buy movies and TV shows using the Apple TV app."

The Apple TV app has slowly moved to be the de facto place for video content on Apple's devices, so it makes sense that Apple wants to push more users to use it for media purchases. The iTunes brand is also a dying one, so this is is another step in that direction.