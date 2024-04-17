iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 beta 2 drops to developers enrolled in program
Beta version two
Apple has released iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 beta 2 to developers. The software update for the best iPhones is available for developers signed up to the program to use for testing purposes. Those developers enrolled in the program will find the new software in the Settings app under Software Update.
This comes two weeks after Apple first rolled out the iOS 17.5 beta. It's expected to only contain bug fixes and enhancements to make the software more stable ahead of the full roll-out in the coming weeks.
Not much has changed
iOS 17.5 contains more minor features than anything groundbreaking. Most of the biggest features of iOS 17 are already released. There's a minor update to the podcast widget for the home screen, and some other changes to the app ecosystem in line with the EU's requirements. And, as we mentioned, the second beta only contains bug fixes and enhancements to stabilize the software experience.
It looks like Apple is slowing things down on the iOS front ahead of WWDC 2024. At the developer conference, we expect to see the announcement of iOS 18 – Apple's next major update. Here, we expect a slew of new features, the biggest of which will be powered by AI. Siri is set to get a major overhaul thanks to AI, as well as other new features across the iPhone experience.
Remember that you should only install and use new iOS developer betas with caution, and should avoid using it on your main device where possible. Beta testers and developer getting their hands on it allows them to provide Apple with feedback, which can be used to implement the update at a later date. If you're signed up to the developer betas, you'll see the new software when you try to update your iPhone.
