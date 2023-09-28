The iPhone's Wallet app is getting a huge new feature but only in the UK

Apple might only have just released iOS 17 to the public but it's already moving on to its next big update. That'll be iOS 17.1 and it's now available for developers to put through its paces, which means we're starting to learn more about what it will offer. And if you're in the UK, it's going to bring a game-changing feature to the Wallet app.

The iPhone's Wallet app is where you normally go to add new Apple Pay cards or find that loyalty card for the store you're in. But with iOS 17.1, it'll go further than ever by showing you all of your bank transactions and your current balance.

The catch? It'll only be available in the United Kingdom and even then, only if you happen to use one of a handful of banks.

The Wallet app just got interesting

The iOS 17.1 update's big new feature was shared by people on X before being spotted by 9to5Mac. As the outlet notes, the banking will work with Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Monzo, and Starling initially, although more could come online later. All of these banks use the UK's Open Banking API which allows the Wallet app to connect to their services without storing any credentials or actually holding any of the data itself. That means Apple doesn't see your transactions or data, most importantly. But it also means that the setup required to make the new feature work is minimal, too.

Information can be displayed in the Wallet app for all cards held by those specific banks so long as they have been added for Apple Pay use.

As for when this will roll out internationally, it's hard to know. Nor do we know when iOS 17.1 will be available to everyone, although the educated guess would be within the next few weeks.