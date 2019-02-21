The iOttie Easy One Touch Mini air vent car mount is down to $12.95 on Amazon. The car mount normally sells for around $20, and the last time we shared a price drop on it was in 2017. This is a match for that low price, which it has not dropped to since.

Well, iOttie likes to call its car mounts Easy One Touch because, believe it or not, you can lock and release your phone with... one... easy... touch. The mount is universal and fits any smartphone that's 2.3 to 3.5 inches wide, which includes even newer phones like the iPhone XS or the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S10. It has a cradle that rotates 360 degrees for the best viewing angles and a strong clamp that holds onto your air vent's blade while minimizing vibrations. Support guides on the back also help with cable management. Users give it 3.9 stars based on 1,225 reviews.

