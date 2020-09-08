Generally, the iPad Air isn't the subject of a lot of speculation and rumors. But this year, there are some excited whisperings about Apple's upcoming mid-range tablet, from a new design to a new connector. If you're wondering what might be in store for the iPad Air 2020, here's what we might have to look forward to this year. The short list Release date : The week of September 14 (unconfirmed)

: The week of September 14 (unconfirmed) Price : $499 and up (unconfirmed)

: $499 and up (unconfirmed) New features : 10.8-inch Edge-to-edge display, Apple Pencil 2 support, Touch ID in the sleep/wake button, USB-C (rumor)

: 10.8-inch Edge-to-edge display, Apple Pencil 2 support, Touch ID in the sleep/wake button, USB-C (rumor) Colors: Space Gray, Silver, Gold (unconfirmed) iPad Pro-style design

Source: Joseph Keller / iMore

Perhaps the most substantial rumor surrounding the iPad Air 4 concerns its design, and, consequently, its display. The current iPad Air 3 features a 10.5-inch display. The iPad Air 2020 is rumored to bump that up to 10.8 inches, though this primarily seems to be a consequence of its new design. The upcoming iPad Air is said to take its design cues from the current iPad Pro, and if this leaked manual is anything to go by, that's precisely what will happen. The manual shows a device with the same flat sides and screen with rounded corners. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo There are still some unknowns when it comes to this design, assuming the manual leak is accurate. For instance: how big is the tablet itself, not just the screen. The iPad Air 3 essentially uses the chassis of the 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro, minus two sets of speaker grills, but it has a 10.5-inch display. The current smaller iPad Pro has an 11-inch display, just 0.2 inches wider than the rumored iPad Air display. Will the iPad Air be the same physical size as the iPad Pro, with slightly thicker bezels leading to a slightly smaller display? And going back to the speaker grills, will the iPad Air 4 have two or four speakers. I'm guessing that it will have two. For one thing, if this manual leak is correct, then the sleep/wake button is notably longer than that of the iPad Pro, to the degree that it would run into the speaker grill if it were that large on the iPad Pro. Additionally, Apple really seems to want to keep the quad-speaker setup exclusive to the iPad Pro line. Touch ID is on the move

There's another design element in the iPad Air 4 that needs to be discussed: the Home button. Or rather, the lack of one. In adopting the iPad Pro design language, the iPad Air would be ditching the Home button in favor of a thin-bezel, edge-to-edge screen. But according to, again, the leak of a supposed iPad Air manual, Touch ID will still be present on the new iPad Air 4. But if not on the front of the iPad Air, then where will Touch ID go? Well, the manual shows us an elongated sleep/wake button, which is supposedly going to house Touch ID, too. While this would be a brand new Touch ID sensor for Apple, one much thinner than the previous, Home button-bound sensor, but hopefully, Apple has done the work to make it just as reliable. I would guess that a lot of emphases will be placed on reorienting your finger during the setup process to give Touch ID the best look at your finger that it can get. The continued inclusion of Touch ID would also seem to indicate that Face ID won't be found on the iPad Air 4. While some (including myself) may be disappointed to hear that, it could be a measure to keep the overall cost of the device down. Apple Pencil 2 support

Source: iMore

Another aspect of adopting the iPad Pro design language in the iPad Air 2020 is that it would finally let support for the Apple Pencil 2 expand down to lower-cost iPads. Long an iPad Pro-exclusive, the Apple Pencil 2 currently requires the flat-edge design of the iPad Pro to charge and attach to the tablet. This is actually a bit of speculation on my part. One thing currently leaks leave unclear is whether or not the iPad Air 2020 will have the same magnetic inductive charging area on one side that the iPad Pro does. This area is where the Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to the iPad for storage and charging. It would make sense for the iPad Air 4 to support the Apple Pencil 2, as it is also rumored to be losing its Lightning port, which the first-generation Apple Pencil uses to charge. Instead, the iPad Air 2020 is said to utilize USB-C. USB-C comes down the line