Best 4K monitors for Mac iMore 2021

Are you upgrading that high-tech home office and want to check out the best monitors for Mac? Your display may already be gorgeous, but if you're in the market for a second display or even something larger than what you have, a 4K monitor is a massive step in the right direction. If you want to try and maintain the same level of definition as your current display, here are the best 4K monitors for Mac users, but they're especially perfect for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

HDR10 support : LG 27UK850-W Monitor for Mac Staff pick One of LG's latest displays, the 4K 27UK850-W is also a great USB-C monitor and features HDR support via two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, a headphone jack, and two down-stream USB-A ports. It also has excellent viewing angles thanks to its IPS panel, and its grey-to-grey response time is a blazing-fast five milliseconds. $614 at Amazon

$420 at B&H Entertaining experience : BenQ EW3280U 32-inch 4K Monitor For high-quality visuals and next-level sound, you can't beat the BenQ EW3280U. One of our favorite USB-C monitors for Mac, this bad boy is equipped with 4K UHD resolution and 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut for a crystal clear picture and vibrant colors. It also comes with True Tone treVolo Audio that includes multiple speakers and a built-in 5W subwoofer, so you can expect an exceptional sound experience as well. This makes it one of Mac's best 4K monitors for streaming video, gaming, and even video editing work. $700 at Amazon

$700 at Walmart USB-C connection : HP Z27n G2 LED Display HP's new Z27 4K monitor may just take over the top spot after more testing since it features USB-C and DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI. Its colors are immaculately accurate, and with a grey-to-grey response time of 8 milliseconds, you won't see any hiccups while you're working or gaming. $639 at Amazon Upgrade pick : BenQ 32-inch, 4K UHD Monitor BenQ's 32-inch monitor is somewhat expensive. Still, it offers excellent features for the creative pro, like several different modes (including Darkroom) for photo and video editing, a built-in SD card reader, as well as a 5-port USB hub, HDMI ports, and mini and regular DisplayPorts. $700 at Amazon

$700 at B&H Thunderbolt 3 Monitor : LG 32UL950-W 32-inch Ultrafine 4K Monitor LG's big 32-inch 32UL950 is not only a Thunderbolt 3 monitor, meaning you can daisy chain monitors together, but also has quite a few ports. With one Thunderbolt 3 port, USB-A, an HDMI, and multiple DisplayPort ports, this monitor has tons of connectivity to attach all your favorite devices. Plus, its ultrafine 4K display and high color fidelity make this screen look amazing right out of the box. $1,300 at Amazon

A couple of suggestions

Of course, when it comes to using a newer MacBook, like the MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, you're going to want it to come with a USB-C port unless you have a USB-C hub. You're also going to want the flexibility of having a variety of different ports. That's where the LG 27UK850-W comes in. Since it can charge your MacBook, MacBook Air, or 13-inch MacBook Pro, and it also features two USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, a display port, and a headphone jack, it is not only a fantastic monitor but a whole hub for connectivity. This is our favorite pick out of the best 4K monitors for Mac.

When it comes to excellent 4K monitors, the BenQ EW3280U is hard to beat, with excellent bang for your buck. Its combined features and price make it a great consideration.

With so many great options, it may be hard to choose. Browse these choices, compare, and make the right pick for your Mac!