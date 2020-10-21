Ipad Air 4 UnboxSource: Rene Ritchie

What you need to know

  • Apple's iPad Air comes out on Friday.
  • Your favorite creators have already got their hands on it.
  • Here's a roundup of all the latest iPad Air 4 (2020) unboxings and more.

Rene Ritchie

The 2020 iPad Air (4th Generation) is here — edge-to-sorta-edge Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, landscape stereo audio, Apple A14 chipset, the whole bit! — and getting unboxed alongside the Apple Pencil 2, Smart Folio cover, and 11-inch Magic Keyboard 2!

MKBHD

iPad Air 4 takes iPad Pro and drops the bells and whistles for a very fair price.

The Verge

The new iPad Air for 2020 borrows all the best design elements from the iPad Pro. It has a bigger screen, smaller bezels, and works with all the Pro accessories. It also has a wicked fast A14 Bionic processor and TouchID on the power button. It's the best iPad for most people, if you can afford the $599 price.

Sara Dietschy

APPLE IPAD AIR (2020) REVIEW: TAKE IT FROM THE PRO

Tom's Guide

iPad Air 4 (2020) review

Our iPad Air 4 review shows why Apple has made one of the best tablets ever

TechRadar

iPad Air 4 (2020) review

Why go Pro when the Air is this good?=

The Wall Street Journal

iPad Air Review: Pro Tablet Features for (a bit) Less

UrAvgConsumer

Janice Studies

SuperSaf

Engadget

CNET

Justin Tse

Dave Lee

Christopher Lawley