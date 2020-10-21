What you need to know
- Apple's iPad Air comes out on Friday.
- Your favorite creators have already got their hands on it.
- Here's a roundup of all the latest iPad Air 4 (2020) unboxings and more.
Rene Ritchie
The 2020 iPad Air (4th Generation) is here — edge-to-sorta-edge Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, landscape stereo audio, Apple A14 chipset, the whole bit! — and getting unboxed alongside the Apple Pencil 2, Smart Folio cover, and 11-inch Magic Keyboard 2!
MKBHD
iPad Air 4 takes iPad Pro and drops the bells and whistles for a very fair price.
The Verge
The new iPad Air for 2020 borrows all the best design elements from the iPad Pro. It has a bigger screen, smaller bezels, and works with all the Pro accessories. It also has a wicked fast A14 Bionic processor and TouchID on the power button. It's the best iPad for most people, if you can afford the $599 price.
Sara Dietschy
APPLE IPAD AIR (2020) REVIEW: TAKE IT FROM THE PRO
Tom's Guide
Our iPad Air 4 review shows why Apple has made one of the best tablets ever
TechRadar
Why go Pro when the Air is this good?=
The Wall Street Journal
iPad Air Review: Pro Tablet Features for (a bit) Less
UrAvgConsumer
Janice Studies
SuperSaf
Engadget
CNET
Justin Tse
Dave Lee
Christopher Lawley
New bug resets the default iOS 14 mail app, but is it iOS or Gmail's fault?
Is there a new bug affecting iOS 14's default app setting, or is this all Google's doing? You decide.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is the best cat toy I've owned in a long time
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit allows you to race remote control cars and interact with augmented reality on Nintendo Switch, but is it actually worth buying?
Jonathan Morrison and WOLF transform Apple's MagSafe sound into a song
Jonathan Morrison teamed up with WOLF to transform Apple's new MagSafe charging sound into an incredibly catchy song.
You'll need a USB-C cable to charge that snazzy iPad Air 4
It's no surprise that the iPad Air 4 calls for a USB-C cable to keep it charged and ready for action. If you don't have an extra one on hand, take a look at these fine choices.