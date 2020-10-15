Apple's iPad Air 4 has gone through the FCC which would suggest that it's getting ready for launch. The tablet was announced last month, but we're still waiting for it to be made available for pre-order.

Earlier today we saw Best Buy accidentally list the new iPad Air as being available on October 23, matching the date previously given by Jon Prosser.

The new iPad Air is the best ever and it borrows heavily from the current iPad Pro line. It will also see the arrival of a Touch ID sensor built into the "top button" for the first time.

Apple today introduced an all-new iPad Air — the most powerful, versatile, and colorful iPad Air ever. Now available in five gorgeous finishes, iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the powerful A14 Bionic for a massive boost in performance, making this by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made. The new iPad Air will be available starting next month.

We now expect the iPad Air 4 to be made available for pre-order on October 16, while tablets will ship to people the following Friday, OCtober 23.