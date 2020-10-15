iPad Air 4 release date revealed by Best Buy, matches previous rumors

What you need to know
- Apple's iPad Air 4 should be released very soon.
- Best Buy has listed the device with a release date of October 23.
- That's the same date suggested by leaker Jon Prosser.
Best Buy has listed the iPad Air 4 with a release date of October 23, seemingly confirming previous rumors about the device's availability.
Jon Prosser was tipped off earlier this morning about a listing for the new device with a release date of October 23, 2020.
The reveal corroborates with Jon Prosser's own most-recent information claiming the iPad Air 4 will be made available to pre-order on October 16, with a release date the following Friday, October 23. We had previously heard rumors this timeline would be announced at the iPhone 12 event earlier this week, although that particular rumor didn't materialize.
Best Buy has since updated the listing, removing the listed date from its website. Apple's own website denotes 'October', meaning Apple has just a few more days left to announce the iPad Air. All the signs now suggest the launch is imminent.
Apple's new iPad Air will feature an all-new redesign similar to the iPad Pro, Apple's A14 processor, Touch ID in the top button, and more. From Apple:
Apple today introduced an all-new iPad Air — the most powerful, versatile, and colorful iPad Air ever. Now available in five gorgeous finishes, iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the powerful A14 Bionic for a massive boost in performance, making this by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made. The new iPad Air will be available starting next month.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Belkin announces new iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories
Belkin has announced a new range of MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12, as well as a new UltraGlass Screen protector.
HomePod mini is Apple's first to support Thread networking technology
Apple's new HomePod mini smart speaker will support Thread technology, but it will be limited to devices using Apple's HomeKit.
iPhone 12 mini is smaller than this year's iPhone SE, but not the original
A drawing of Apple's new lineup shows how the latest iPhones compare in size to their previous generations, and the results are interesting.
You'll need a USB-C cable to charge that snazzy iPad Air 4
It's no surprise that the iPad Air 4 calls for a USB-C cable to keep it charged and ready for action. If you don't have an extra one on hand, take a look at these fine choices.