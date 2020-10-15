iPad Air 4 release date revealed by Best Buy, matches previous rumors

Best Buy has listed the iPad Air 4 with a release date of October 23, seemingly confirming previous rumors about the device's availability.

Jon Prosser was tipped off earlier this morning about a listing for the new device with a release date of October 23, 2020.

Aaaaand there it is.



Best Buy Canada has the iPad Air listed, along with the launch date 😉



Check out that date... https://t.co/J2OMVfTO4J pic.twitter.com/DJ1LXuu8LV — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 15, 2020

The reveal corroborates with Jon Prosser's own most-recent information claiming the iPad Air 4 will be made available to pre-order on October 16, with a release date the following Friday, October 23. We had previously heard rumors this timeline would be announced at the iPhone 12 event earlier this week, although that particular rumor didn't materialize.

Best Buy has since updated the listing, removing the listed date from its website. Apple's own website denotes 'October', meaning Apple has just a few more days left to announce the iPad Air. All the signs now suggest the launch is imminent.

Apple's new iPad Air will feature an all-new redesign similar to the iPad Pro, Apple's A14 processor, Touch ID in the top button, and more. From Apple:

Apple today introduced an all-new iPad Air — the most powerful, versatile, and colorful iPad Air ever. Now available in five gorgeous finishes, iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the powerful A14 Bionic for a massive boost in performance, making this by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made. The new iPad Air will be available starting next month.