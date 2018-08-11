Designed to offer up some secure, strong protection for your iPad Pro 10.5 while still working perfectly with your Apple Smart Cover, the KHOMO Companion Cover is a great accessory and back cover to keep in mind.

The KHOMO Companion Cover is designed with full access to all ports and buttons, while the flexible edge protects the iPad's screen and offers full protection for your iPad Pro. You can easily connect a Smart Keyboard or your Smart Cover.

You can pick up the KHOMO Companion Cover with an Apple Pencil holder for a few dollars more, but if you're just looking for the standard back case, then you can pick up this version of the case for around $13.