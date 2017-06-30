Are you looking for an iPad Pro 10.5 case that works effortlessly with Apple's Smart cover? Never fear, we have you covered with these awesome back cover cases!

If you're someone who's ever used Apple's Smart Cover with an iPad, you'll know how awesome of an accessory it is – the tricky part is securing the back of your iPad Pro!

Here are a couple of different back cover cases that'll fit your iPad Pro 10.5 and will work with Apple's Smart Cover.

KHOMO Companion Cover

Designed to offer up some secure, strong protection for your iPad Pro 10.5 while still working perfectly with your Apple Smart Cover, the KHOMO Companion Cover is a great accessory and back cover to keep in mind.

The KHOMO Companion Cover is designed with full access to all ports and buttons, while the flexible edge protects the iPad's screen and offers full protection for your iPad Pro. You can easily connect a Smart Keyboard or your Smart Cover.

You can pick up the KHOMO Companion Cover with an Apple Pencil holder for a few dollars more, but if you're just looking for the standard back case, then you can pick up this version of the case for around $13.

MoKo Clear Grip Shockproof back cover

If you're someone who's looking for a big dose of impact-resistant iPad accessory goodness, wants a case that works with Apple's Smart Cover, and loves an affordable, high-quality product when they see one (seriously, this case is only $4!) then we recommend taking a peek at the MoKo Clear Grip Shockproof back cover.

Designed to fit and protect your iPad Pro 10.5 from falls, drops, and accidental bumps and bruises, the MoKo Clear Grip Shockproof back cover is made from a soft TPU that's durable, protective, and incredibly lightweight. The raised bezel protects from face-down shattering or breaks, while the textured design on the back makes your iPad Pro easy to grasp in your hands.

The MoKo Clear Grip Shockproof back cover comes with full access to all buttons, ports, and speakers, so you don't have to take it on and off to charge it, etc. The best part, though? It works perfect with the Smart Cover and Smart Keyboard.

Poetic Lumos Ultra-thin TPU case

The Poetic Lumos Ultra-thin TPU case has it all: it's lightweight, durable, has room for your Apple Pencil, and can fit Apple's Smart Cover for your iPad Pro!

Built with a tactile grip feature that ensures a more secure grasp in your hand as you're using your iPad Pro 10.5 throughout the day, the Poetic Lumos Ultra-thin TPU case is designed to house not only your iPad Pro, but also your Apple Pencil for secure, easy access.

The Poetic Lumos Ultra-thin TPU case is made from a high-quality TPU that protects your iPad from drops and falls, while the precise cutouts make charging, locking and using your iPad Pro 10.5 an absolute treat.

You can pick up the Poetic Lumos Ultra-thin TPU case in transparent gray or crystal clear for around $10.

