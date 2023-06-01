Apple just obsoleted two of its most iconic monitors and iPads

Apple has added two of its most iconic products to its obsolete list, a move that means that neither of them can now be repaired or serviced at Apple Stores or Apple's Authorized Service Providers.

The two products in question are the 2011 Thunderbolt Display and the original iPad Air, a product that first debuted in 2013 and ushered in the era of thinner and lighter tablets.

The fifth-generation iPad has also been classified as a vintage product, meaning that it was last sold more than five years ago. In that instance repairs and service are still available but only subject to parts availability. In two years that iPad will also be added to the obsolete list as well.

Pour one out

The 27-inch Thunderbolt Display packed a 1440p resolution and was packed with ports that could all be used to expand a Mac's connectivity. While the Thunderbolt Display connected to a Mac using a single cable, the display itself sported a gigabit Ethernet port, a Thunderbolt port, a FireWire 800 port, and a trio of USB-A ports. There was also a 720p camera built in as well for $999.

As for the iPad Air, that had a 9.7-inch display and sported Apple's A7 chip. As MacRumors notes, it was 28% lighter than the previous iPad and was also 20% thinner with much narrower bezels. At the time it was the best iPad for people who wanted the ultimate in thinness and lightness.

Both the Thunderbolt Display and iPad Air were killed off in 2016. Products are added to the obsolete list when they were last sold more than seven years ago. The move means that parts can no longer be ordered and that they are effectively dead in the water should anything go wrong.