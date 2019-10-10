A report today via Telecompape has revealed that Apple's new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were the top three selling smartphones for Telia Norway in September.

According to their report the new iPhones have been a smash hit with Norway's second largest carrier, immediately displacing Apple's previous iteration of the smartphone which held the top three spots (1. iPhone XR 2. iPhone XS 3. iPhone XS Max). Much like the last version, Apple's cheaper iPhone 11 is the most popular, followed by the 11 Pro, with the Pro Max coming in third.

Interestingly enough, the iPhone 8 remains the 5th best-selling phone with the carrier, despite being released over 2 years ago. With the latest release, Apple's iPhone XR has fallen to fourth place, the XS Max to eighth, and the XS to ninth.

The news comes in the wake of very strong iPhone performance which has seen production increased by nearly 10% due to demand.