When the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max go up for preorder on Friday, you'll be able to pick up each model unlocked and SIM-free. Apple typically offers unlocked and SIM-free models a month or so after a new iPhone model becomes available.

If you go to Apple's website and go through the checkout process, you'll be greeted by several options. You can choose your carrier — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon — or simply go with the unlocked and SIM-free option, which will allow you to easily use the iPhone 11 between carriers.

On its website, Apple explains in what scenarios your iPhone 11 will be unlocked: