- You can buy a new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro unlocked and SIM-free on day one.
- Preorders go live on September 13 at 8 a.m. ET.
- All new iPhone models will be available on September 20.
When the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max go up for preorder on Friday, you'll be able to pick up each model unlocked and SIM-free. Apple typically offers unlocked and SIM-free models a month or so after a new iPhone model becomes available.
If you go to Apple's website and go through the checkout process, you'll be greeted by several options. You can choose your carrier — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon — or simply go with the unlocked and SIM-free option, which will allow you to easily use the iPhone 11 between carriers.
On its website, Apple explains in what scenarios your iPhone 11 will be unlocked:
Nearly all iPhone models sold on apple.com and at the Apple Store are unlocked. This means they aren't tied to a single carrier. The exception is when you buy an iPhone with AT&T Next. It will be tied — or locked — to AT&T.
Your iPhone will be unlocked when you:
-
Choose any carrier and select One-time payment.
-
Choose any carrier and select Apple iPhone Payments.
-
Choose any carrier and either join or upgrade with the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program.
-
Purchase a SIM-free model. This is like any other iPhone, just without a carrier nano-SIM card.
Your iPhone will be locked when you:
- Choose AT&T as your carrier and pay with AT&T Next.
The Apple iPhone Payments option is new this year and ties directly to the Apple Card. You'll be able to pay monthly for the iPhone 11 using the Apple Card and get 3% Daily Cash. However, Apple doesn't appear to offer a no interest payment plan with Apple Card.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be up for preorder beginning September 13 at 8 a.m. ET. Prices start at $699 and go up to $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.