In an interview with Reuters – spotted by MacRumors – Apple Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson said that the move not only helps the planet but also helps Apple, too.

Apple has shared new environmental reports for its iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro , and iPhone 11 Pro Max while also confirming that the Taptic Engine used in all three phones is built from 100% recycled rare earth elements.

"This is one of those happy coincidences where what is good for the planet is really good for business at the same time," Jackson told Reuters. "One of the things we talk about a lot internally, just in general, is how much more resilient this makes our supply chain."

Apple uses its recycling robot, named Daisy, to disassemble old products and then recycle their parts as part of an ongoing effort to protect the planet.

The Taptic Engine is used to provide vibration feedback in iPhones and is particularly important now that 3D Touch has been replaced by Haptic Touch in the new lineup. The part is used throughout iOS and is one of the unsung heroes of Apple's iPhone design.

