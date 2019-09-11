This week Apple took the wraps off its shiny new iPhone 11 with its impressive new cameras that offer more photography versatility than ever. Unexpectedly, it is having an inadvertent side effect with the new camera system triggering peoples' trypophobia.

First spotted by CNN, trypophobia is the fear of patterns or clusters of small holes or bumps. As you may have noticed, the iPhone 11 Pro's camera does look like three tiny holes. This is accentuated by Apple keeping the glass around the lenses white, gold and green to match the rest of the phone. The Space Gray option hides the camera pattern much better.

As the phone made the rounds on social media, people with trypophobia began to mention how it was triggering their condition.