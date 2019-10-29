A report from DigiTimes via MacRumors suggests that the performance of the iPhone 11 is so strong that it could encourage Apple to rethink its 2020 iPhone lineup.

According to the report, Apple has boosted component orders for the iPhone 11 by 15% due to better than expected demand. It also notes that due to "flat" sales, it has reduced orders for the iPhone 11 Pro Max by about 5%.

If the soures are correct this could provide some immediate insight into the overall success of Apple's latest iPhone range. It would also seem to confirm previous reports from another analyst which suggested that Apple would decrease iPhone 11 Pro Max production following weaker sales. Clearly the iPhone 11 seems to be a smash hit with buyers, much like last year's iPhone XR.

Perhaps more interestingly however, the report claims that the iPhone 11 is performing so well that it could encourage Apple to rethink its iPhone 2020 lineup: