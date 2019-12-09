I'm an athlete and have tracked my data with Apple Watch since the 0, used a Garmin Edge for my bike and my iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, and now iPhone 11 Pro to track my runs with the Strava app. Ever since I got the 11 Pro a month ago, my Strava activities had me pacing much faster. My friends thought it was a fluke as did I. That is until I started investigating my data deeply.

I've been working with Strava directly and they are stating the iPhone 11 pro is not tracking horizontal data correctly. Searching online leads me to a couple posts though not many. At this point Strava engineers are blaming my iPhone specifically for not tracking GPS data accurately though I am not having issue with any other GPS app.

Unfortunately I don't have a way to test if it's iOS 13 since that comes stock, the steel frame of the iPhone 11 Pro, perhaps a new antenna or GPS chip. I've tested every which way they asked, factory reset and clean installed iOS 13.2, 13.2.2, and 13.2.3. Ran with airplane mode on, wifi off, hopped skipped and jump to their requests. To date my GPS activities are all over the place.