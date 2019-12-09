What you need to know
- Some users are reporting that their iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro GPS isn't accurate.
- Some are seeing the issue in the Waze app, while others are using Strava.
- Strava in particular is blaming Apple.
If you're struggling with an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro that whose GPS just won't work reliably, you aren't alone. In fact, over on Reddit you'll find a few people reporting problems using Waze, Strava, and more.
One Strava user has been working with the developer of the app to try and get to the bottom of things. And so far, they're blaming Apple.
I'm an athlete and have tracked my data with Apple Watch since the 0, used a Garmin Edge for my bike and my iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, and now iPhone 11 Pro to track my runs with the Strava app. Ever since I got the 11 Pro a month ago, my Strava activities had me pacing much faster. My friends thought it was a fluke as did I. That is until I started investigating my data deeply.
I've been working with Strava directly and they are stating the iPhone 11 pro is not tracking horizontal data correctly. Searching online leads me to a couple posts though not many. At this point Strava engineers are blaming my iPhone specifically for not tracking GPS data accurately though I am not having issue with any other GPS app.
Unfortunately I don't have a way to test if it's iOS 13 since that comes stock, the steel frame of the iPhone 11 Pro, perhaps a new antenna or GPS chip. I've tested every which way they asked, factory reset and clean installed iOS 13.2, 13.2.2, and 13.2.3. Ran with airplane mode on, wifi off, hopped skipped and jump to their requests. To date my GPS activities are all over the place.
Other users have chimed in to say that they've also been having problems with GPS-enabled apps, including the popular Waze mapping app.
Waze has been super screwy for me too lately on CarPlay with my 11 Pro Max. The speed jumps all over the place and the position is rarely accurate.
But wait, theres more.
Been having a similar issue with my iPhone 11 since I purchased it. My old iPhone 7 was much more accurate than my iPhone 11, which adds distance to all my runs whether it's on the Nike Running Club App, Strava, or Run Keeper.
And on it goes. These reports appear to be sporadic although they are all related to the 2019 iPhones. Whether that means this is a software or hardware issue, it's difficult to tell. It's also possible that the issue isn't as big as it might appear – people with perfectly working iPhones don't post to Reddit to say so, after all.
