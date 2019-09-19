People have taken to Twitter to say their order status has been updated, with promised shipments arriving on Friday, September 20. Several people I spoke with, including friends and coworkers, also said the status of their orders have changed to shipped.

Do you hear that? That's the sound of Europe's "The Final Countdown" playing over the loudspeakers. It's also the excited cries of Apple fans everywhere as they celebrate the fact that shipments are starting to go out for people who ordered an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Just got confirmation that my iPhone 11 has been shipped and will arrive on time. 😬🍎 #iPhone11

Just got an email letting me know that my iPhone 11 Pro Max’s have been shipped and will be here tomorrow pic.twitter.com/RoAhosbLq4

Excitement for Apple's new iPhones is reportedly higher than expected, with the majority of preorders consisting of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new midnight green is allegedly a big seller; looking on Apple's website reveals orders for the iPhone 11 Pro with 64GB of storage in midnight green aren't estimated to arrive until the middle of October.

Is isn't just Apple's high-end iPhone models that are popular, however. The more affordable iPhone 11 is expected to be Apple's best seller this holiday season and into the new year. Early reviews have said the device is nearly as good as the iPhone 11 Pro, just without the high price tag.

Anticipation is always high the week a new iPhone is supposed to be released. It's like an early holiday treat for Apple fans. Now that shipments are starting to go out, Friday can't come soon enough.