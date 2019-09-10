Apple announced its next round of iPhones, with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max now all a reality. It's also updated its website with all kinds of interesting bits of information, including an explainer about the new U1 chip inside those iPhones.

Before the media event we heard about a new coprocessor that was expected to be part of the new iPhones. Codenamed R1 and Rose, that coprocessor was believed to be designed for improved location awareness. And sure enough, that's what the new U1 chip is for, too.

If the U1 chip is indeed the aforementioned R1/Rose coprocessor, we're still missing part of the equation. Where are the Apple Tags?

They might not have been announced during the event, but they are surely still coming. And soon, too. References to them have been found in iOS 13 updates and the existence of the U1 chip in the iPhone 11 lineup further strengthens the belief that some from of tracking tag is on the horizon.

With Apple still expected to announce new iPad Pro models as well as the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, the smart money is on another media event. Likely in October. If that's the case, wouldn't that be a good time to announce Apple Tags? Especially if the U1 chip is built into everything Apple announced on-stage.

We think that it would. Absolutely.

