iPhone 11 packaging revealed as Apple ditches charger from box

With the launch of iPhone 12 Apple took the decision to remove chargers and headphones from its iPhone lineup.

Not only is this change coming to iPhone 12, but also Apple's previous models like iPhone 11. Images of the new, thinner packaging for the iPhone 11 have now surfaced.

Shared by DuanRui on Twitter

iPhone 11 brand new packaging. pic.twitter.com/Rv9UWo8Evp — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) October 15, 2020

As you can see, the iPhone 11's box is getting the same treatment as iPhone 12. Apple made a big show about the environmental impact this would have on its carbon footprint. From the announcement:

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from material collection, component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100 percent carbon neutral. iPhone 12 models were designed with the environment in mind. For the first time, iPhone 12 models will utilise 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including the new camera, Taptic Engine, and MagSafe, as well as Apple's MagSafe accessories. Apple is also removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging, further reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70 percent more boxes to be shipped on a pallet. Taken altogether, these changes will cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year.

In analysis of Apple's 2030 Carbon Neutral commitment earlier this year, we noted that of the 25.1 million metric tons of CO2 released by Apple every year, 76% of it comes from product manufacturing. You can read the full article here.