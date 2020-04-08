What you need to know
- Several e-commerce sites in China have slashed their iPhone prices.
- The iPhone 11 can now be bought for just US$708.
- The most expensive iPhone, the 11 Pro Max, has been reduced by 1,600 yuan (US$227).
Several e-commerce sites in China have slashed their iPhone 11 prices in order to boost demand and sales.
As reported by South China Morning Post:
Apple fans in China can now pick up an iPhone for just US$700 on some ecommerce sites. That might be on par with the starting price in the US, but it's a huge discount for China. On JD.com, the 64GB version of the basic iPhone 11 now costs 4,999 yuan (US$708), 500 yuan (US$70) cheaper than the original price. The more expensive iPhone 11 Pro has an even steeper price cut that shaves off 1,200 yuan (US$170). And the top-tier iPhone 11 Pro Max is selling for a whopping 1,600 yuan (US$227) off.
The report notes that JD.com, as well as Suning and Guomei, are all offering the same price cuts. Apple, however, is not reflecting any of these price changes. Apple largely stays away from any and all promotional offers on its products, particularly regarding price reductions. The only notable exceptions are its student discount and Back to School offers, and Black Friday gift card deals.
The report notes that the coronavirus pandemic has not only impacted smartphone supply chains and manufacturing but also demand from consumers.
As SCMP notes, a recent Strategy Analytics report this week claims that one-in-three consumers in China have delayed or canceled their plans to buy a smartphone because of COVID-19. Specifically, 37% of consumers said they would delay buying a new smartphone, and 32% of those planning to adopt 5G had now delayed that move also.
Apple's retail stores in China are now all open as life in China very slowly begins to return to normal. Whilst some restrictions on the populace are being lifted, it may be some time before economic recovery follows suit.
