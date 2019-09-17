Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said preorders for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max were off to a good start. Now, Kuo is back (via MacRumors) with a follow-up note, saying the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are particularly popular.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have thus far accounted for 55% of preorders; the iPhone 11, which is the far more affordable model, has so far comprised of 45% of preorders. That's a pretty good (and expected) mix.

Kuo said Apple's higher-end models are trending higher than last year, which shows that this year's upgrades are more appealing than what was introduced in 2018. That's thanks in larger part to the triple-camera system, new color option, and improved battery life.

Although the Pro models have so far accounted for more preorders, the iPhone 11 may ultimately become the more popular option when all is said and done. Not only is the device more affordable, but it's only a little less capable compared to the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are already out, including iMore's. Are the new devices all they're cracked up to be? You can read them by following the links below.