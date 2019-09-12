A new Geekbench score appears to confirm Apple's claims that the new A13 Bionic CPU is its fastest iPhone chip yet. Assuming it's legit, of course.

The Geekbench score recently appeared online and shows that the iPhone 11 Pro is around 15% faster than the outgoing iPhone XS. The model identifier is iPhone 12,3 which 9to5Mac notes is the iPhone 11 Pro. But we don't expect the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max to be much different performance-wise.

The benchmark itself has the iPhone 11 Pro scoring 5472 in the single-core test while 12769 was the score when multiple cores were used. The iPhone XS scored 4780 and 11250, respectively.