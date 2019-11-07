DXOMARK has released its iPhone 11 Pro Max camera review, giving the device a score of 117 overall. That makes it the 3rd highest scoring smartphone tested by DXOMARK, tied with the Galaxy Note 10+ and the 10+ 5G.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 11 Pro Max was tested running iOS 13.2, so Deep Fusion could be tested.

DXOMARK's scores are calculated using combined scores in a number of sub-categories. The 11 Pro Max performed well in several of these, achieving the highest score ever given by DXOMARK for exposure and contrast. It also scored well in the color, autofocus, artifacts, and wide categories, but was let down by bokeh, zoom, noise and texture.

You can read a full breakdown of each category and the score achieved here/

In summary of the test DXOMARK said: