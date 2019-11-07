What you need to know
- DXOMARK has released its review of the iPhone 11 Pro Max camera.
- It scored 117, ranking third overall.
- It scored well in some tests but was let down when it came to noise, zoom, and bokeh.
DXOMARK has released its iPhone 11 Pro Max camera review, giving the device a score of 117 overall. That makes it the 3rd highest scoring smartphone tested by DXOMARK, tied with the Galaxy Note 10+ and the 10+ 5G.
As reported by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 11 Pro Max was tested running iOS 13.2, so Deep Fusion could be tested.
DXOMARK's scores are calculated using combined scores in a number of sub-categories. The 11 Pro Max performed well in several of these, achieving the highest score ever given by DXOMARK for exposure and contrast. It also scored well in the color, autofocus, artifacts, and wide categories, but was let down by bokeh, zoom, noise and texture.
You can read a full breakdown of each category and the score achieved here/
In summary of the test DXOMARK said:
With an overall DXOMARK Camera score of 117, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max secures itself a top 5 position in our current ranking. Its Photo score of 124 puts it among the best for still images, and it shares the top spot for Video with the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition.
There's also a YouTube video you can watch summarising the results. That description says:
Previous Apple iPhone generations have always been among the best smartphones for imaging, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is no different. It matches our top score for Video, recording video clips with good detail, a very wide dynamic range, and smooth stabilization in most circumstances. It's still image results also put it among the best, thanks to consistently good results from the primary camera, which is now accompanied by a very capable ultra-wide lens with one of the widest fields of view we have seen.
Of course for many, camera testing is subjective, and image quality isn't always the first priority when it comes to choosing a smartphone. However, smartphone cameras are operating at a tremendously high level these days, and in some key areas Apple hasn't quite caught up with the competition. So whilst the iPhone 11 Pro Max may have a great camera, there's always room for improvement.
