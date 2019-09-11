When Apple announced the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max it said that they both feature gigabit-class 4G LTE modems. But it didn't go into detail as to what any of that actually meant for users. Now speed testing company SpeedSmart has weighed in and it turns out we can expect the new phones to be pretty zippy.

The new #iPhone11 Pro and Pro Max include faster 4G LTE, how much faster? About 13% faster vs. iPhone Xs that's quite an improvement YoY. Looks like a faster better modem. #AppleEvent #SpeedSmart https://t.co/cHKHU5JZU4 pic.twitter.com/zRVaTKuuoD

By testing speeds across all of the major carriers available in the United States, SpeedSmart says it can confirm that the new iPhones are around 13% faster than the iPhone XS in terms of 4G LTE data transfers. That's a reasonable increase, if not the kind of one that will break any records. We'll need 5G for that, with Apple expected to add it to the 2020 iPhones.

It isn't yet clear where the numbers have come from, though. Apple only announced the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 10th, yet SpeedSmart says it got its numbers from September 9th. The results apparently came from speed runs using its SpeedSmart Speed Test app as noted by MacRumors.

We might have to wait for people to start testing review handsets before we can be sure about SpeedSmart's claims, but we'll take any improvement in 4G LTE speed that we can get. At least until 5G rolls around.

The newly announced iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will join the iPhone 11 when they are all released on September 20th. You can pre-order one of your very own starting September 13th, too.