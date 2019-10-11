Since the iPhone 11 announcement, theories have abounded that Apple's new U1 wireless chip is actually a Decawave Ultra Wideband DW1000. But a teardown of both Decawave and Apple's U1 chip by TechInsights confirms that Apple developed their own technology. But what is the U1 chip, and what capabilities does it give Apple?

Apple has spent the last decade becoming a chip powerhouse. They now offer the A, M, W, H, T, and S series of processors and coprocessors across their devices. The U1 wireless processor is the latest addition, appearing in the new iPhone 11 lineup. Originally thought to be licensed from Decawave, the chip is in fact Apple's own design. In a statement, Decawave told us that "Apple has designed their own chip set that is 802.15.4z compliant which will be interoperable with Decawave." The TechInsights technician who disassembled the Decawave package told us that their die analysis shows that Apple's U1 chip is "absolutely different" than the DW1000.