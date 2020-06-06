A very strange green tint is plaguing the screens of some iPhone 11 users, according to posts on Reddit and in forums.

As reported by MacRumors:

Some iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max owners have been noticing an unusual green tint to their iPhone displays when first unlocking the device, based on complaints shared on Reddit and the MacRumors forums.

It seems that the green tint is visible for a few moments after the screen is unlocked. In certain scenarios, it is affecting users with Dark Mode and Night Shift available, whilst others have said that low brightness is also at play. According to one user:

About 25% of the time when I unlock my launch day iPhone 11 Pro the screen looks all washed out with a green tint. After about 3 seconds it flashes back to normal. Anyone ever have this happen or know if this is a problem on ‌iPhone‌ 11s? I should probably do a restore / set up as new but I'm trying to avoid that if possible.

The report seems to suggest that the issue has been occurring since iOS 13.4.1, making this a likely software issue. Devices affected mainly seem to be the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, however, some iPhone X users have also reported issues.

The strange software issue will likely get patched in an upcoming version of iOS. The only possible fix floated was restarting the iPhone, which for some has stopped the problem, but not everyone.