Apple held its quarterly earnings call yesterday and there were some very interesting numbers. Not least the fact that the company was able to post record figures. But in the middle of all that was another fact that caught my eye – iPhone 11 was the most popular iPhone each and every week during the quarter.

During the call CEO Tim Cook spoke about the huge impact iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max had on the quarterly results, as tends to be the norm when new iPhones arrive every September. And just iPhone XR sales last year, the most inexpensive new model won out.

On iPhone; revenue in the December quarter was 56 billion dollars. Again, that's up 8% over a year ago, thanks to the exceptional demand for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In fact, iPhone 11 was our top-selling model every week during the December quarter, and the three new models were our three most popular iPhones. We had double-digit growth in many developed markets, including the U.S., the U.K., France, and Singapore, and also grew double digits in emerging markets led by strong performances in Brazil, mainland China, India, Thailand, and Turkey. These new models are by far the best iPhones we've ever shipped with advanced technologies, an unprecedented leap in battery life to easily get through the day and a best in class camera experience.

With iPhone 11 proving popular it's clear buyers want to be able to get 95% of the latest technology while saving some money along the way. That's exactly where iPhone 11 excels, offering most of what iPhone 11 Pro does, but at a cheaper price.

With that in mind, it will be super interesting to see how iPhone 9 finds its feet, if and when it arrives in the market.