Apple previously confirmed that the notification will show up in a support document about genuine iPhone displays. The notification will show up on the Lock screen for the first four days after the repair, then it'll appear in the main "Settings" section for 15 days after which it'll move to the "About" section.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will notify you when a non-genuine Apple display is used for repair. The warning will read "Important Display Message: Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple display." You'll be able to select "Learn More" to get a better explanation, but its intent is quite clear.

The feature only applies to the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple has made it a priority to warn users about the dangers of installing non-certified parts. This particular notification is meant to alert technicians regarding the use of non-genuine Apple displays.

Should you be in need if a display replacement for your iPhone, it's best you go to an Apple-certified shop unless you want to run into this issue down the road.

If you have additional questions about Apple displays, we suggest you read the new support page.

