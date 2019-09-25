With iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro now available analysts are starting to wonder how sales numbers will affect Apple's iPhone average selling price (ASP). According to analysts at Deutsche Bank, ASP might actually go down this year.

The bank issued a note to investors warning that iPhone ASP could fall as much as 6% during fiscal year 2020, with cheaper iPhones making up for as much as 40% of sales. Interestingly that figure doesn't appear to include iPhone XR either. Apple chose to keep iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone XR around when introducing the 2019 iPhone lineup. All of them are considerably less costly than Apple's flagship models and will absolutely appeal to the budget conscious buyer.

Analyst Horace Dediu recently shared a graph showing how iPhone ASP has performed over the years. It's notable that it has remained relatively consistent throughout, sitting at around the $650 mark.