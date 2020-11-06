What you need to know
- The iPhone 12 Pro models seem to be the most popular so far.
- The Pacific Blue color is also the most popular color of the new phones.
- The 128GB configuration is outselling higher storage configurations.
Reported by Loup Ventures (via AppleInsider), it appears that the iPhone 12 Pro is beating out the iPhone 12 as the most popular new phone so far in its 2020 lineup. This of course comes before the release of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max which are set to launch on Friday, November 13.
In a note, Gene Munster and David Stokman believed that the two upcoming iPhones will enjoy the benefit of higher stock than the phones that were released back in October.
"Importantly, we were not expecting changes to lead times this morning given supply for the two most recent iPhones is likely greater than the supply for the two iPhones that began pre-orders on Oct. 16th," the duo wrote.
Shipping dates for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max did, however, begin to slip for certain models when both phones became available for preorder on Friday, November 6. It appears that, in addition to the Pro models being more popular so far, the Pacific Blue color seems to be the most popular for iPhone buyers.
As a takeaway, Munster and Stokman suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in Pacific Blue with 128GB of storage ranked as Apple's most popular handset configurations thus far.
Once November 13 rolls around all of Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup will officially launch. As of today, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, as well as the HomePod mini, are available to preorder. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been available to order since October.
