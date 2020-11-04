Reported by PhoneBuff (via 9to5Mac), a new video from Phonebuff shows that the iPhone 12 Pro has unseated the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and regained the crown as the fastest smartphone in a speed test comparison, Specifically, the speed test shows how the phones compare when loading apps.

According to PhoneBuff, it has been almost two years since the iPhone was the fastest smartphone in this specific test.

PhoneBuff notes that it's been 20 months since an iPhone was the fastest smartphone in his tests. And the A14 Bionic chip that is Apple's first built on the 5nm process brings the performance gains to put the iPhone 12 Pro (same chip on all four models) ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The report notes that the iPhone 12 Pro achieves this level of performance over the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra despite having half the RAM of its Android competitor. Apple's control over its hardware and software allows it to optimize performance, meaning that it normally does not need the kind of raw hardware that other competitors need to perform at the level it does.

For example, Apple's iPhone 12 Pro beat the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra by a touch over 17 seconds across the two rounds of testing and has 6GB RAM compared to the Note's 12GB RAM. The tight integration Apple can do with the new A14 chip, the rest of the iPhone 12 hardware, and iOS remains a strong advantage.

You can watch the full speed comparison test between the iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from Phonebuff below: