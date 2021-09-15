New kid iPhone 13 Pro Older model iPhone 12 Pro It's the latest and greatest — but is it worth buying ahead of 2022 when a major refresh is likely to occur? Perhaps, especially if you want to make professional-looking videos. There's nothing better. from $999 at Apple Pros Up to 1TB in storage

Every iPhone Pro model is the best iPhone Apple has ever made ... until it isn't a year later when Apple buries it and releases something new. So is the case of the iPhone 12 Pro, the flat-out incredible device, which arrived on the scene in the fall of 2020 and is now no longer available for purchase through Apple. For most folks looking for a Pro model, the iPhone 13 Pro is undoubtedly the one to purchase. However, as the remaining iPhone 12 Pro stock price begins to drop, it might be worth your time to look at the older model. After all, there isn't that much of a difference between the two.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 12 Pro: Breaking things down

Most of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro differences come down to the camera system. The newer model also offers a ProMotion display and a 1TB option for the first time. There's also a next-generation processor inside and a significant jump in battery life between charges.

iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Design Ceramic Shield front + Glass back and aluminum design Ceramic Shield front + Glass back and aluminum design Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Sierra Blue Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Processor A15 Bionic chip

6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine A14 Bionic chip

6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores

4-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Display 6.1‑inch OLED ProMotion display, up to 120Hz refresh rate 6.1‑inch OLED display, 60Hz refresh rate Camera Triple lens 12-megapixel wide and 12MP ultra-wide rear, 12MP TrueDepth front Triple lens 12-megapixel wide and 12MP ultra-wide rear, 12MP TrueDepth front Camera Aperture Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 aperture

Wide: ƒ/1.5 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture Telephoto: ƒ/2.0 aperture

Wide: ƒ/1.6 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture Camera Zoom 3x optical zoom in

2x optical zoom out

6x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 15x 2x optical zoom in

2x optical zoom out

4x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 10x Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512 GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512 GB Battery Up to 22 hours video playback Up to 17 hours video playback IP rating IP68 IP68 Cinematic mode Yes No ProRes video recording Yes No Photographic Styles Yes No Size and weight 5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 inches, 204g 5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 inches, 189g

The iPhone 12 Pro series surprised many when it was announced last year in the middle of the pandemic. The iPhone 12 series overall offered MagSafe and a Ceramic Shield front for the first time and 5G compatibility. The iPhone 12 Pro series pushed things even farther with a LiDAR Scanner, surgical-grade stainless steel, a Pro 12MP camera system.

All those things about the iPhone 12 Pro series have been carried over to the iPhone 13 Pro. In most cases, the parts and technology are the same. However, things differ once we turn to the processor and camera system.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 12 Pro: The main advances

The iPhone 13 Pro, like the overall iPhone 13 series, offers an industry-leading A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. All this translates into up to 50% faster graphics performance and the ability to perform up to 15.8 trillion operations per second. So, in the most basic terms: Yes, this is the fastest iPhone ever produced!

The improved camera system is where the iPhone 13 Pro really shines compared to the iPhone 12 Pro series. Both generations include a Pro 12MP camera system (Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide). However, from here, the differences become more clear. The aperture on these cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro is much improved over last year's model. Additionally, zoom nearly across the board is oh-so-much-better, as you can see in the chart above.

And then there's the new Cinematic mode exclusive to all four of the iPhone 13 series devices. Heavily promoted by Apple, the new tool adds depth to video-taking, more in line with what the professionals have been doing for many years with much more expensive equipment.

Cinematic mode is joined by ProRes video recording, which offers high color fidelity and low compression, letting you record, edit, and deliver broadcast-ready content on the go. And then there's ProMotion, which offers a display refresh from 10 to 120 times per second with and all kinds of frame rates in between. As Apple explains, "you've never felt anything like it."

Finally, battery life has been radically improved this year, with the iPhone 13 Pro promising 22 hours between charges, which is five more than last year's model. All this means, the iPhone 13 Pro is sure to soon make our list of the best iPhones on the market.

Like last year's iPhone Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro is available in Silver, Graphite, and Gold. New this year is Sierra Blue, which replaces the Pacific Blue found on the iPhone 12 Pro. It's a much lighter blue on this year's model.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 12 Pro: Still much to love

At the time of this writing, third-party vendors haven't yet begun to discount the iPhone 12 Pro. However, the iPhone 12 Pro will become much more attractive for a certain type of Pro user when those drops in price begin to show up.

If you're looking for a high-quality iPhone that's resistant to the elements that still includes a three-camera system — and comes in Pacific Blue — the iPhone 12 Pro might be the one for you. Otherwise, with no discounts offered, go with the newer model, the iPhone 13 Pro.

What about 2022 and the iPhone 14 Pro?

Design-wise, there aren't many changes between the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro. This, coupled with early rumors, suggest next year's iPhone 14 series could prove significant. You'll need to decide whether that changes your decision on whether to buy an iPhone 13 Pro or older (and discounted) iPhone 12 Pro this year.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 12 Pro: Which should you buy?

For most folks, the obvious choice is the iPhone 13 Pro since it's the newest of the Pro models. With it, you'll get to experience all of the latest bells and whistles, including Cinematic mode, more battery life, an improved camera system, and much more.

The only reason you should consider purchasing an iPhone 12 Pro at this point is price. If you happen to find a huge discount on the recently retired model, you'll need to decide whether the new features on the iPhone 13 Pro are worth the extra price. If you don't plan on shooting many videos, feel 17 hours between battery charges is still great, have no need for 1TB of storage, and aren't in love with Sierra Blue as a color choice, you might be better off picking the older model.

