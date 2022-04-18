Newly leaked schematics, if accurate, would spell the end of the mini iPhone.

As reported by 9to5Mac, a user on Weibo posted a photo of what they claim to be leaked schematics of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. The schematics, if accurate, show that Apple is set to drop the iPhone mini in favor of a Max-sized regular iPhone for this year's lineup.

The user also said that, while the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14...Max will keep the current notch, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will adopt a new pill and hole design on the front display.

While the regular iPhone 14 will keep the diagonal lens, the Pro versions will apparently follow the trend of the same three lenses and a LiDAR scanner. Although Twitter user ShrimpApplePro posted that this schematic appears sooner than expected, 9to5Mac covered almost a year ago the case schematics of the iPhone 13 line. The Weibo user also points out that "according to previous rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro will use an exclamation point camera design, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Max are still designed with the notch."

While it's unclear and currently impossible to know if the schematics are actually leaked from Apple's suppliers, they certainly line up with the rumors so far.

It sounds like we are about to say goodbye to the iPhone mini. If so, we must all hope that the next iPhone SE adopts the design and size of Apple's small but mighty iPhone.