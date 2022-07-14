A new report says the iPhone 14 has entered trial production ahead of mass production next month, with all eyes on a September release date.

A report this week from ITHome says that sources indicate trial production has begun:

Apple has begun trial production of the iPhone 14 and plans to mass-produce it in August, according to people familiar with the matter. Moreover, Apple has told suppliers that the initial sales of the iPhone 14 after the launch will be higher than the iPhone 13 a year ago.

As noted, not only has the iPhone 14 entered trial production, Apple actually expects demand to be higher at launch than it was for its current best iPhone, the iPhone 13.

Multiple inside reports indicate that Apple is targeting its usual release window of September, with the company slated to unveil a swathe of new products including Apple Watch Series 8, new AirPods, and possibly more M2 Mac upgrades.

Previous reports indicate the iPhone 14 will build on the current version with a similar design, and improvements to both its front and rear cameras. The iPhone 14 Pro appears set to be a much bigger upgrade than the regular model with rumors of an always-on display and a new hole-punch notch, as well as a 48MP camera reportedly on the horizon.

The only notable rumored change to the regular iPhone lineup is expected to be an end to the 'mini' iPhone in favor of a new 6.7-inch iPhone 'Max' with a larger display and battery but no Pro features.