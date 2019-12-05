Earlier this week, security reporter Brian Krebs had raised privacy concerns with Apple over location sharing with the iPhone 11. According to Krebs, the phone appeared to be sharing location data even when location services, a setting in the Settings app on the iPhone, was turned off. Reported by TechChunch, Apple has responded saying the behavior is actually expected and for a particular reason.

According to Apple, the new ultra wideband technology built into the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max is to blame for the data sharing, but they assure that this is not in any way a breach of privacy. The company claims that, because ultra wideband is required to be turned off in certain locations around the world, that the company must ascertain the location of an iPhone in order to comply with international regulations.