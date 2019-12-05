What you need to know
- Apple has responded to location privacy concerns raised by security researchers.
- The ultra wideband technology found in the iPhone 11 is apparently the culprit.
- Apple will be adding a feature to turn it off in the coming future.
Earlier this week, security reporter Brian Krebs had raised privacy concerns with Apple over location sharing with the iPhone 11. According to Krebs, the phone appeared to be sharing location data even when location services, a setting in the Settings app on the iPhone, was turned off. Reported by TechChunch, Apple has responded saying the behavior is actually expected and for a particular reason.
According to Apple, the new ultra wideband technology built into the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max is to blame for the data sharing, but they assure that this is not in any way a breach of privacy. The company claims that, because ultra wideband is required to be turned off in certain locations around the world, that the company must ascertain the location of an iPhone in order to comply with international regulations.
"Ultra wideband technology is an industry standard technology and is subject to international regulatory requirements that require it to be turned off in certain locations...iOS uses Location Services to help determine if an iPhone is in these prohibited locations in order to disable ultra wideband and comply with regulations."
Apple's spokesperson went further to say that this location data is acquired and used entirely on-device, meaning that Apple nor anyone else is collecting this location information.
"The management of ultra wideband compliance and its use of location data is done entirely on the device and Apple is not collecting user location data."
In response to the situation, Apple has said that it plans to add a new toggle button to turn ultra wideband on or off and expects the feature to be available in an upcoming version of iOS.
The Clockwork Synergy Canvas watch band is great for work and play
Looking for a comfortable watch band that straddles the line between dressy and casual? Check out Clockwork Synergy's Canvas Bands for Apple Watch.
Apple confirms it will attend NeurIPS next week
Apple is attending the annual Conference and Workshop on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) in Canada next week, the company has announced.
Apple Sydney to close for refurbishment January 5
Apple has announced that its Sydney store will close on January 5 whilst Apple makes "creative updates" to the store.
Grab one of these cases for your iPhone 11 right now
Whether you want to keep it clear to show off the color of your iPhone 11, love the feel of leather, or need a rugged case to protect you in the field, here are some of the best cases.