Apple announces iPhone 14 Pro, and the notch is gone

We've been waiting for it since this time last year, but Apple has now officially confirmed iPhone 14 Pro, and it's a beast.

The new iPhone 14 Pro lineup includes the 6.1-inch Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, both of which have now been announced. And it looks like the rumors were true — there's a lot to like about these things.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro features four brand new colors, Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple.

The headline change is a redesigned True Depth camera that Apple is calling the Dynamic island. Instead of a notch, the Dynamic Island moves with software, showing you things like animations, alerts, playing music, phone calls, and more. The island is always live and active and can be used with features like timers, even when your phone is locked!

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max has a new display with smaller borders and greater brightness of 1600 HDR, the same as the Pro Display XDR. It also has peak outdoor brightness of 2000 nits, the highest of any smartphone.

iPhone 14 Pro also has a new always-on display powered by a 1Hz refresh rate that doesn't drain your battery, with LTPO tech to intelligently dim the lock screen.

The iPhone 14 Pro also has a new A16 Bionic chip, the latest in Apple silicon. It has nearly 16 billion transistors built on the 4nm process for greater efficiency and performance. Apple says it's the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

It features a 6-core CPU with 2 high performance and 4 efficiency cores.

The iPhone 14 Pro also features a massive new 48MP camera and a sensor that's 65% larger than the iPhone 13 Pro's sensor, a stunning new upgrade to photography on iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro also allows users to shoot 48MP ProRaw video.

The iPhone 14 Pro also has a new UItra Wide camera with 12MP and 3x better low light performance for better Macro images. It also has a redesigned flash with 9 LEDs that is twice as bright as the previous one. It also features Action Mode like the iPhone 14, and features improvements to cinematic mode, shooting at 4K 24 fps.

It also comes with all-day battery life, MagSafe, and more.

The iPhone 14 Pro will retail at $999, with the Max coming in at $1,099 and storage options of up to 1TB.

Pre-orders begin on September 9, and will be released on September 16. Apple is keeping both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 in circulation too.