Lionel Messi ordered 24K gold iPhone 14 Pros for all his World Cup teammates

Following on from Argentina’s historic soccer World Cup win in Qatar, Lionel Messi has purchased 35 24K gold iPhone 14 Pros for his teammates and staff.

The iPhones, created by custom iPhone designer, iDesign Gold, are encapsulated in 24K gold enclosures with the Argentina national football team emblem alongside each individual player’s name and number. The order, for 35 devices looks to have cost Messi somewhere in the region of $160,000 just months away from the reveal of Apple’s new best iPhone, the iPhone 15.

Argentina won the 2022 men’s soccer World Cup in December, after defeating France on penalties following a 3-3 tie in overtime. Messi received the Golden Ball award in Qatar as the best player in the tournament. This historic win was the first World Cup victory for who many believe is the greatest soccer player of all time.

The owner of iDesign Gold, Ben Lyons, hand-delivered the set of iPhones to Messi, who recently won Best Men’s Player at The Best FIFA Football Awards. iDesign Gold is no stranger to creating custom gold iPhones for famous soccer players with PSG’s Kylian Mbappé and Neymar just some of its famous clientele.

Does custom mean better?

For us mere mortals, you can pre-order a gold-plated custom iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab) starting from £4000, around $4800. If gold is too bling for your liking, the company also offers black and gold, white and gold, rose gold, platinum as well as leather designs — although I’m quite happy with my subtle Deep Purple on my iPhone 14 Pro Max.

There is to be said that Apple’s own gold color on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, whilst not real gold, could be seen as the classier option, although if you’re one of the world’s greatest soccer players you probably exude class regardless of the color of your iPhone.