Does the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display impact battery life? Well, it depends

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the first iPhones to offer an Always-On Display (AOD) after years of Android phones having the same feature. But now that it's here, how much does it impact an iPhone's battery life?

Does it impact it at all?

Well, the answer turns out to be more complicated than you might think.

Battery drain

The iPhone 14 Pro devices allow users to have their display remain on even when not using it, which obviously uses more power than if turned off. Just how much that AOD impacts battery life is something YouTuber PhoneBuff set out to discover.

The AOD impacts battery life, but it isn't as cut and dried as that. See, the iPhone allows users to disable or display their wallpaper while it's locked, so PhoneBuff set about finding out what impact that option had on battery life.

As it turns out, after 24 hours of idling, the iPhone 14 Pro used zero battery when the AOD was turned off. After 24 hours, it somehow remained at 100%, which is mighty impressive.

With the AOD and wallpaper enabled, the battery fell to 80%, which might or might not surprise some. But with the wallpaper disabled, the iPhone 14 Pro finished the test at 84%.

That means anyone who wants to get the very best battery life out of their iPhone 14 Pro should disable that AOD. But if you absolutely must have it turned on and the clock and your widgets visible, disabling the wallpaper is the way to go.

Of course, in real-world use, these numbers mean little. Using your phone will impact its battery life much more than the AOD, after all. And whether the AOD is on or off, there's no denying the iPhone 14 Pro is the best iPhone money can buy.