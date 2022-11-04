iPhone 14 Pro demand continues to outpace supply

If you're on the hunt for an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you're going to be in for a rough time.

Apple originally released the new pro models of the iPhone back on September 16 but, even after a month and a half, each is difficult to find, especially if you are hoping to walk into an Apple Store and pick one up off of the shelf.

As reported by AppleInsider, a new note by David Vogt from investment bank UBS says that analysis of the iPhone 14 Pro supply chain shows that lead times on the new phones are getting worse the longer the phone is out on the market.

According to the analysis, which tracks the new iPhone's availability across 30 countries, lead times on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have increased from 20 days to 25 days. Vogt attributes the increased lead times to the new phones exceeding sales expectations for their launch.

There's a lot to love with the iPhone 14 Pro

It's not surprising to see Apple's "pro" iPhones continue to pull away from the regular models in terms of popularity. The company continues to add more features to the more expensive models to further differentiate them from the non-pro offering.

There's a lot to love with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both phones feature the new Dynamic Island, an Always-On Display, huge upgrades to the camera system including a 48MP main sensor, and even better battery life. They also contain Apple's new Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite safety features.

If you've been or are going to be in the market for an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you'll want to get on that sooner than later. Apple has already joined other merchants in officially announcing that it is now the holiday shopping season, so many people are sure to rush into the fray in hopes to pick one up for their loved one.