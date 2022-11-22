iPhone 14 Pro picks up another 'fastest' accolade – this time it's not the A16

Regarding the fastest 5G performance available, nothing can quite compete with an iPhone 14 Pro. Except for an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to new research shared by Ookla, the company behind the hugely popular Speedtest apps and website. Using data collected from people using their phones to test the speed of their 5G connection, Ookla has been able to figure out which handsets offer the fastest speeds — and in the United States and the UK, nothing can touch Apple's best iPhone.

Faster 5G than anyone else

Ookla (opens in new tab) says its tests showed Apple's new pro iPhones to beat the rest of the competition surprisingly handily, with some exciting results across the two countries.

For example, in the UK, it's all about the iPhone all the time. Not only did the iPhone 14 Pro Max manage the best speeds of all — 171Mbps download and 16.59Mbps upload — but Apple's phones took all five top spots. The iPhone 13 lineup filled out the spots left by Apple's flagship devices.

iPhone 14 Pro Max — 171.24Mbps down, 16.59Mbps up iPhone 13 Pro Max — 165.49Mbps down, 13.84Mbps up iPhone 14 Pro — 158.24Mbps down, 15.06Mbps up iPhone 13 mini — 157.42Mbps down, 11.91 Mbps up iPhone 13 Pro — 154.50 Mbps down, 13.26 Mbps up

More competition at home

In the United States, it was again the iPhone 14 Pro Max in top spot, this time followed by the iPhone 14 Pro. Below that it was a sea of Samsung phones that made up the top five this time around.

iPhone 14 Pro Max — 177.21Mbps down, 19.28Mbps up iPhone 14 Pro — 175.08Mbps down, 18.59Mbps up Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — 162.50Mbps down, 15.17Mbps up Samsung Galaxy S21+5G — 140.06Mbps down, 14.77 Mbps up Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — 137.42 Mbps down, 14.48 Mbps up

Ookla says it will monitor its results for the rest of the year, adding that the iPhone 14 Pro devices have "already shown that new devices are speeding ahead."

The iPhone 14 lineup uses a Qualcomm modem, with that expected to remain the case for at least the iPhone 15 lineup and possibly beyond. While Apple is working on designing its own 5G modems, it's thought that roadblocks have led to a return to Qualcomm, at least for now.