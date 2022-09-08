iPhone 14 gets 6GB RAM upgrade, Pro unchanged from iPhone 13

Following the unveiling of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro at its Far Out event on Wednesday, code hidden in Apple's latest Xcode 14 beta has revealed that Apple's newest iPhone offers 6GB of RAM across the board.

MacRumors (opens in new tab) reports that Xcode confirms the 6GB of RAM offering in each of Apple's four new iPhone models, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

That means that the regular iPhone gets a quiet RAM bump up from 4GB last year, while the Pro iPhone remains the same. This is a welcome performance bump for the iPhone 14 having missed out on the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro.

A new flagship

Apple unveiled its brand new iPhone 14 this week. The regular phone remains largely unchanged from the iPhone 13, sporting the same design and processor. However, it comes with upgraded cameras and a new range of colors, as well as a brand new iPhone 14 Plus option sporting a 6.7-inch display.

The headline upgrade is the iPhone 14 Pro, offering a brand new 48MP camera and an always-on display thanks to its 1Hz refresh LTPO display. The new iPhone 14 Pro also includes an innovative Dynamic Island to hide the new Face ID housing. It includes shifting interfaces including showing voice calls, playing music, timers, and more.

Apple also unveiled its new Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. The latter is a rugged watch for outdoor pursuits and exploration.

Finally, the company unveiled its new AirPods Pro 2 headphones with active noise cancelation.