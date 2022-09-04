iPhone 14 Pro rumor says classic battery percentage will return, gives a look at the always-on display interface

As we get closer to the iPhone 14 launch scheduled for September 7, the rumor mill has stepped up a notch. The latest iPhone 14 rumor has to do with the battery percentage indicator, except this time, it looks like the classic version of the same may be coming back to the iPhone 14 Pro, thanks to the smaller pill-shaped notch replacement. We also got a look at the always-on display on the iPhone 14 Pro.

This rumor comes from a user named anonymous-A.S on the MacRumors forums. This is the second time we have seen the buzz around the battery percentage indicator. A recent iOS 16 beta build added a new style of battery percentage indicator. It seems like the existing models (and perhaps even the base iPhone 14 models) will get the new indicator, as the old indicator makes it return to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

A last-minute look at the always-on display interface on iPhone 14 Pro

(Image credit: anonymous-A.S on MacRumors forums)

The same rumor also gave us a look at the always-on display interface for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. The renders show off the dimmed-out always-on behavior. MacRumors says it obtained additional confirmations on the behavior.

Apparently, the AOD will remove the background of wallpapers with depth effect enabled while tinting the foreground as per user settings. The AOD will also have widgets, but they will fade in and out to counter burn-in. According to the rumor, the shared elements between the lock screen and the AOD, like the wallpaper, font, widgets, and colors, will have to stay the same for both. On the other hand, you will be able to customize the core visual elements for the AOD independently.

This rumor also has some detailed information on notification behavior for the AOD. It says that the notifications will roll in from the bottom one by one and remain "subtly visible" for 10 seconds. We may also get a notification counter at the bottom of the AOD.

The changes described in this rumor seem well within the realm of possibility. We'll have to wait and watch how many of these changes actually make it to the iPhone 14 Pro when Apple announces the annual upgrade to its best iPhones at the upcoming event on September 7. Stay tuned!