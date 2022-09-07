iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which is better for you?

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Apple (opens in new tab) For Offers all-new Dynamic Island

Improved cameras

SOS emergency calling

Brand new A16 Bionic chip Against As usual, the most expensive iPhones on the market

Muted color choices (opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Apple (opens in new tab) For Bright, beautiful colors

Less expensive than Pro models

All new 6.7-inch Plus model

Offers many of the same new features as Pro models

SOS emergency calling Against The A15 Bionic chip is a year old

Only a Dual Camera system

Four new iPhones are being released in the coming weeks: two regular iPhone 14 models and two iPhone 14 Pro series offerings. Like in past years, there are significant differences between both sets of smartphones, as they have been designed to attract different types of users. On the one hand are the Pro models that offer the hottest new features available on Apple's most important product line. On the other is the People's iPhone, the one for most users. The one that's best for you will depend on two main factors: features and price.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Breaking it all down

So, what's different between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? Let's take a look and get started with this comparison guide.

iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max iPhone 14/14 Plus Design Ceramic Shield front, Surgical-grade stainless steel Ceramic Shield front, Aerospace-grade aluminum Colors Deep Purple, Gold, Space Black, Silver Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED Processor A16 Bionic A15 Bionic Display iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display; iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR Display iPhone 14: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display; iPhone 14 Plus: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR Display ProMotion Yes No Back camera Pro camera system: 48MP Main, Ultra Wide, Telephoto Advanced dual-camera system 12MP Main Ultra Wide Front camera Advanced dual-camera system 12MP Main Ultra Wide Advanced dual-camera system 12MP Main Ultra Wide SOS emergency Yes Yes Crash alert Yes Yes Dynamic Island Yes No Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery (video-playback) iPhone 14 Pro: up to 23 hours; iPhone 14 Pro Max: up to 29 hours iPhone 14: up to 20 hours; iPhone 14 Plus: up to 26 hours Always-On display Yes No Size iPhone 14 Pro: 5.81 by 2.81 by 0.31 inches; iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.33 by 3.05 by 0.31 inches iPhone 14: 5.78 by 2.82 by 0.31 inches; iPhone 14 Plus: 6.33 by 3.07 by 0.31 inches Weight iPhone 14 Pro: 7.27 ounces; iPhone 14 Pro Max: 8.47 ounces iPhone 14: 6.07 ounces; iPhone 14 Plus: 7.16 ounces Starting price iPhone 14 Pro: $999; iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099 iPhone 14: $699; iPhone 14 Plus: $799

As you can see, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro share many similarities, including the overall design, Ceramic Shield front, water resistance up to six meters for up to 30 minutes, starting 128GB storage capacities, and MagSafe. Both models also include the new SOS emergency and crash detection safety features. However, the most significant differences are the display and camera options.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Display

(Image credit: Apple)

Interestingly, the displays found on these four newest iPhones are remarkably the same despite the price differences. Each one has a Super Retina XDR display that uses OLED technology. However, some differences exist when it comes to pixels.

For example, the iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch (diagonal) all-screen OLED display with a 2532-by-1170-pixel resolution of 460 PPI. Contrast this with the 6.1-inch (diagonal) all-screen OLED display on the iPhone 14 Pro, which has a 2556-by-1179-pixel resolution at 460 PPI.

Meanwhile, there's the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus with 2778-by-1284-pixel resolution at 458 PPI and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max with 2796-by-1290-pixel resolution at 460 PPI.

The iPhone 14 Pro series is the only one with an Always-On display and a Dynamic Island. The former has long been a feature of Android-based smartphones, so it's good to see Apple finally come on board here. However, the second feature is unique to Apple. The Dynamic Island now sits at the top of the display (where the notch used to be), where the front-facing camera hardware is also housed. The all-new Dynamic Island combines hardware and software to create a place where you will find alerts from your favorite apps such as Music, News+, and more. The alerts will be real-time and interactive. Unfortunately, this is only available on the Pro series, with the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus still using the notch.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the most significant differences over the years between the regular iPhone and the iPhone Pro has been the camera systems. That's again on display when looking at the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. On the former, you'll find a dual camera system with 12MP Main and Ultra Wide lenses. On the latter, Apple has included a next-generation "Pro" camera system with a 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 12MP Telephoto lens. It also offers second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

The front-facing cameras on both series are much more similar. On both, you'll find a 12MP TrueDepth camera with a Retina Flash and an all-new Photonic Engine. There's also Cinematic mode and more. Unfortunately, the regular iPhone 14 series won't include ProRes video recording, which is only available on Pro devices.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which should you buy?

The iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus will be the best iPhone for most people. They're less expensive, come in brighter colors, and have many of the same excellent (and new) features found on the Pro models. If you are heavy into photography, however, really need the outstanding new Dynamic Island feature, and are less worried about cost, go with the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max and don't look back. You'll be happy with your choice.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Apple (opens in new tab) Incredible for photographers



The iPhone 14 Pro has up to 1TB storage, an A16 Bionic chip, and a slew of new camera features to make it a powerhouse for photographers and casual users. Plus: Dynamic Island!