iPhone 14 (2022): Rumors, price, features, more

According to renders provided by Prosser based on information he has seen, next year's iPhone will apparently see the end of the iPhone's famous camera bump. Instead, it will just be thicker to hide the camera bump, and possibly provide for improved battery life. However, Prosser says he does not have information on the phone's internals and that he has only seen the design of the device.

Most of what we know about the next iPhone was based on a design leak from Jon Prosser. From September:

Apple has stuck to its naming schedule for a few years now, and there doesn't seem to be any sign of a return to the 'S' upgrades of yesteryear. iPhone 14, 14 Pro seems like a lock-in.

While Apple may have only recently announced a fresh new color for its iPhone 13, and the new iPhone SE for 2022 at its March event earlier this year, anticipation is building for Apple's next flagship, expected to be unveiled during the usual window later this year. Here's everything we think we know.

That report was backed up by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who told us we should expect a "complete redesign" of the iPhone when it comes out later this year.

However, more recent leaks of CAD renders of both the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro seem to indicate that Apple is not actually planning to change anything about the design of either phone. Leaks from March suggest the iPhone 14 will look almost identical to the iPhone 13, currently Apple's best iPhone. That would be a much different outcome to what we'd previously been led to believe, and possibly a big disappointment for anyone hoping for a big design overhaul.

The only design change seemingly on the cards is the removal of the notch on the 14 'Pro' in favor of a pill-shaped hole-punch housing and a smaller hole alongside it.

Models

The iPhone 13 mini is expected to be the last mini iPhone. Instead, next year Apple will reportedly ditch the diminutive iPhone in favor of a second regular max-sized iPhone. From July

A source told Nikkei Asia that "it is pretty much decided that there won't be a Mini next year". As per previous reports, it is also claimed that Apple is planning to instead adopt a second 'Max' iPhone. The 6.7-inch phone would be a more cost-effective large iPhone with the same form factor as the iPhone 12 Pro Max but with fewer premium features.

Ming-Chi Kuo has reported similar, stating "we predict that the new 2H22 iPhone will have 4 models, namely the high-end 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch models, and the lower-end 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch models."

Processor

We're expecting a new processor from Apple for its iPhones later this year. However, multiple separate sources now indicate that Apple is going to reserve the next chip (likely A16), for the 'Pro' iPhone 14, with both Ming-Chi Kuo and others reporting that Apple will not upgrade the chip in the regular iPhone 14.

Display

The iPhone 13 Pro features a 120Hz ProMotion display, and hypothetically it would make sense that Apple might add this feature to the entire iPhone lineup next year. However, DSCC's Ross Young says this is not the case, with a 60Hz LTPS display remaining in the regular iPhone. Apple might upgrade the screen in other ways, however, as it did this year with the Super Retina Display XDR.

Storage

According to reports, Apple will add a new 2TB storage configuration to the iPhone next year. Likely for the Pro model, this could see the base storage for those phones increase, and could even see 1TB debut in the regular iPhone.

Camera

A massive camera upgrade could be on the cards for the iPhone this year by way of a 48MP camera:

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple will switch to a new 48-megapixel camera next year, while the following year's device will see Apple jump to a new periscope camera design for the first time. In a research note seen by iMore, Kuo says that the 2022 iPhone — likely to be called iPhone 14 — will use a new 48-megapixel camera. We've heard similar rumors before — not least from Kuo himself. The move to such a camera system could allow Apple to take advantage of pixel binning — a process that would allow for more light to be made available during low-light shots while still enabling high resolution stills to be taken in well-lit scenes.

Battery

According to DSCC's Ross Young, the iPhone 14 will have larger batteries across the board, boosting capacity and powering more features.

Regarding iPhone 14 leaks, great to see. We showed under panel Face ID in the 2022 Pro models in June...Also showed the 2023 lineup as well. pic.twitter.com/dGcm5n0bEO — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 8, 2021

Connectivity

iPhone 14 will feature 5G like its predecessors and could debut support for more countries as the iPhone 13 did. Reports of satellite-enabled communication for emergencies haven't materialized with iPhone 13, so that could also be another feature to look out for. Ming-Chi Kuo also reports Apple's next iPhone may feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Price

With a rumor of 2TB storage and the possibility of a larger base storage model, it's possible next year's iPhone may be more expensive than the current version. However, Apple surprised us by keeping the price the same this year, even lowering it in some places compared to iPhone 12.